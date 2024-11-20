DouYu reports Q3 EPS (RMB 1.32) vs. RMB 2.25 last year

Reports Q3 revenue RMB 1.06B vs. RMB 1.36B last year. Average mobile MAUs in the third quarter of 2024 were 42.1M. The interim management committee of DouYu (DOYU) commented, “In the third quarter of 2024, we adapted our operational strategies to flexibly respond to dynamic external environments while further executing our long-term development strategy of creating a vibrant, diverse, game-centric content ecosystem. Our goal was to improve operational efficiency by strengthening our core advantages to enhance commercialization capabilities and further optimizing our operations to maximize ROI. At the same time, we continued investing in streamer resources and new ventures. This allowed us to consistently offer our users a rich selection of premium content and a broad spectrum of gaming services through innovative content creation and product upgrades. As we navigate the evolving macro environment and industry shifts, we continue to face challenges and our top priority is to secure our business foundation for Douyu’s sustainable growth. We are balancing development across traditional business and new initiatives, strategically allocating resources to strengthen our community ecosystem and drive long-term growth.”

