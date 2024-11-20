News & Insights

DouYu Q3 2024: Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Shifts

November 20, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) has released an update.

DouYu International Holdings reported a significant decline in revenue and profit for Q3 2024, with total net revenues dropping 21.8% from the previous year. Despite challenges in the livestreaming sector, the company saw a substantial increase in revenue from innovative business and advertising, which now makes up 29.3% of total revenue. DouYu is focusing on diversifying revenue streams and optimizing costs to maintain financial resilience and long-term growth.

