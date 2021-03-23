Markets
DouYu International Slips To Loss In Q4 But Revenues Up

(RTTNews) - Chinese game-centric live streaming platform DouYu International Holdings Ltd. (DOYU) on Tuesday posted fourth-quarter net loss of 197 million Chinese yuan or $30.2 million, compared to net income of 162 million Chinese yuan in the comparable year quarter.

On a per ADS basis, net loss was 0.59 yuan or $0.09, compared to net income of 0.48 yuan.

Adjusted net loss was 145.1 million yuan or $22.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared to adjusted net income of 190.5 million yuan in the same period last year. On a per ADS basis, adjusted net loss was 0.48 yuan or $0.07, compared to adjusted net income of 0.58 yuan a year ago.

On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report net loss of $0.1 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude one-time items.

During the three-month period, total net revenues were up 10 percent to 2.27 billion yuan or $348 million from 2.06 billion yuan last year, helped by higher live streaming revenues. Five analysts were looking for revenues of $340.5 million in the quarter.

