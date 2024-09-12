News & Insights

DouYu International Slips To Net Loss In Q2 On Weak Revenues

(RTTNews) - DouYu International Holdings Ltd. (DOYU), a game-centric live streaming platform in China, reported Thursday that its second-quarter net loss was RMB49.2 million or $6.8 million, compared to prior year's net income of RMB6.8 million.

Net loss per ADS in the second quarter was RMB1.58 or $0.22, compared to profit of RMB0.21 last year.

Adjusted net loss was RMB45.5 million or $6.3 million, compared to adjusted net income of RMB61.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB1.46 or $0.20, compared to profit of RMB1.92 year ago.

Total net revenues in the second quarter decreased 25.9 percent to RMB1.03 billion or $142.0 million from RMB1.39 billion a year earlier.

Average mobile MAUs in the second quarter were 44.1 million, compared with 50.3 million last year.

The number of quarterly average paying users was 3.4 million, compared with 4.0 million in the same period of 2023.

