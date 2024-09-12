DouYu International Q2 24 Earnings Conference Call At 7:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) will host a conference call at 7:00 AM ET on September 12, 2024, to discuss its Q2 24 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at https://ir.douyu.com/Event-Calendar

To participate in the call, dial +1-888-317-6003 (US) or +1-412-317-6061 (International); Conference ID: 8687804.

To listen to the reply, dial +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and Access Code: 1678388.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.