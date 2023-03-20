Markets
DOYU

DouYu International Posts Narrower Adj. Loss In Q4; Total Net Revenues Down 27.8%

March 20, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) reported fourth quarter net income of RMB 41.8 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 193.2 million in the same period of 2021. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.14 compared to a loss of RMB 0.77.

Adjusted net loss in the fourth quarter was RMB 4.3 million, compared with a loss of RMB 150.7 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB 0.003 compared to a loss of RMB 0.63.

Total net revenues in the fourth quarter were RMB 1.68 billion compared with RMB 2.33 billion in the same period of 2021.

Average mobile MAUs decreased by 8.0% to 57.4 million from 62.4 million in the same period of 2021. Quarterly average paying user count in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.6 million, compared with 7.3 million in the same period of 2021.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOYU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.