DouYu International Posts Narrower Adj. Loss In Q4; Total Net Revenues Down 27.8%

(RTTNews) - DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) reported fourth quarter net income of RMB 41.8 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 193.2 million in the same period of 2021. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.14 compared to a loss of RMB 0.77.

Adjusted net loss in the fourth quarter was RMB 4.3 million, compared with a loss of RMB 150.7 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB 0.003 compared to a loss of RMB 0.63.

Total net revenues in the fourth quarter were RMB 1.68 billion compared with RMB 2.33 billion in the same period of 2021.

Average mobile MAUs decreased by 8.0% to 57.4 million from 62.4 million in the same period of 2021. Quarterly average paying user count in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.6 million, compared with 7.3 million in the same period of 2021.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.