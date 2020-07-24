DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (DOYU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (DOYU) closed at $11.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.68% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DOYU as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DOYU is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 333.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $341.80 million, up 25.3% from the year-ago period.

DOYU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +223.53% and +37.06%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DOYU should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.69% higher. DOYU is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DOYU has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.13 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.94.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.