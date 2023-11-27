DouYu Forms Interim Management Committee To Manage Operations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) said its board has formed an interim management committee consisting of Mingming Su, a director and Chief Strategy Officer, Hao Cao, a director and Vice President, and Simin Ren, a Vice President of the company. The formation of the interim management committee follows an announcement made by the Chengdu police confirming the arrest of CEO Shaojie Chen. The interim management committee will manage the company's operations until further notice.

DouYu noted that Simin Ren was appointed as the Vice President, effective as of November 24, 2023. Ren joined in June 2021 and has served as a vice president of PRC entities.

