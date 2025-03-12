Douglas's Names Marco Giorgetta As Group CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Douglas AG (DOU.DE), a German multinational perfumery and cosmetics chain, on Wednesday announced that Marco Giorgetta will take over as Group CFO from Mark Langer, effective May 1. Giorgetta has been serving as CFO of Douglas's Southern Europe and Italy.

The Supervisory Board has already confirmed Mark Langer's resignation.

Marco Giorgetta became part of Douglas Southern Europe and Italy in 2017. Before that, he had served as the CFO of Limoni.

Douglas is currently trading 1.01% lesser at EUR 14.77.

