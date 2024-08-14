News & Insights

Douglas Q3 Net Loss Widens, Adj, EBITDA Rises; Maintains Recently Revised Sales Growth View

(RTTNews) - Douglas Holding AG (DUGLY.PK, DUGLF.PK), a German perfumery and cosmetics company, on Wednesday reported that its third-quarter net loss was 71.6 million euros, wider than last year's loss of 26.1 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA, however, grew 5.6 percent to 162.9 million euros from prior year's 154.3 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.7 percent, down from 16.9 percent a year ago.

In the third quarter, the company's sales increased 7.3 percent to 977.1 million euros from 910.5 million euros last year. Like-for-like sales went up 7.4 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company maintained its recently revised sales growth outlook at around 8.5 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be significantly above prior year.

DOUGLAS Group said it is well on track to reach mid-term target of around 18.5 percent adj. EBITDA margin, after 17.7 percent in 2023.

The company further said it is on track to achieve its target of more than 200 store openings and more than 400 store refurbishments by the end of 2026.

