Douglas Lane Adds $6 Million in J&J Stock Ahead of Earnings and Possible Biotech Deal

Key Points

Douglas Lane & Associates added 34,948 shares of Johnson & Johnson worth an estimated $6 million in the third quarter.

Doughlas reported holding a total of 667,373 JNJ shares valued at $123.7 million at the end of the quarter.

Johnson & Johnson now accounts for 1.7% of fund assets, placing the stock outside the fund's top five holdings.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC disclosed a purchase of 34,948 shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in an SEC filing on Friday, representing an estimated $6 million transaction based on average prices during the third quarter.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing released on Friday, Douglas Lane & Associates increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by acquiring 34,948 additional shares in the third quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the average unadjusted closing price during the period, was $6 million. The new stake totals 667,373 shares, with a reported market value of $123.7 million at quarter-end.

What Else to Know

Post-trade, the JNJ stake represents 1.7% of Douglas Lane's reported assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NVDA: $312.46 million (4.5% of AUM)

GOOGL: $259.08 million (3.7% of AUM)

JPM: $203.56 million (2.9% of AUM)

MSFT: $184.79 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of Friday, Johnson & Johnson shares were priced at $190.72, up 18% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500's 12% gain.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $90.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $22.7 billion Dividend Yield 2.7% Price (as of market close Friday) $190.72

Company Snapshot

Johnson & Johnson generates revenue through a diversified portfolio of pharmaceuticals, medical devices (MedTech), and consumer health products, including well-known brands such as Tylenol, Listerine, Neutrogena, and Acuvue.

The company's business model centers on the research, development, manufacturing, and global distribution of healthcare products across its three core segments.

Primary customers include hospitals, healthcare professionals, retailers, wholesalers, and the general public, with a global reach spanning both prescription and over-the-counter markets.

Johnson & Johnson is a global healthcare leader with a broad product portfolio and significant scale, supported by robust R&D and established brands.

Foolish take

Douglas Lane & Associates’ $6 million increase in Johnson & Johnson potentially signals confidence heading into the company’s third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Analysts expect revenue of about $23.7 billion and earnings of $2.77 per share. J&J has exceeded estimates for four consecutive periods.



Last quarter, the pharmaceutical giant reported $23.7 billion in sales, up nearly 6% year over year. The company's net earnings, meanwhile, surged 18% to $5.5 billion. J&J also raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance, underscoring steady performance across its drug and medtech units.



Adding intrigue ahead of results, Reuters reported this month that J&J is in talks to acquire Protagonist Therapeutics, which is working with J&J to develop an oral immune-disease treatment, icotrokinra. According to Reuters, analysts at Leerink Partners believe icotrokinra's peak sales could hit $9.5 billion. If completed, the deal could strengthen J&J’s immunology pipeline as the firm’s leading product, Stelara, loses market share.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Reportable Assets: Investment holdings that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as the SEC's 13F report.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Top Holdings: The largest investments in a portfolio, typically ranked by market value or percentage of AUM.

Dividend Yield: The annual dividend payment divided by the current share price, shown as a percentage.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a benchmark index or comparable investment.

Pharmaceuticals: Medicinal drugs and products developed, manufactured, and sold by healthcare companies.

MedTech: Medical technology products, such as devices and equipment used in healthcare settings.

Over-the-counter (OTC) markets: Markets where securities or products are traded directly between parties, not through an exchange.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



