Douglas Emmett Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Douglas Emmett, revealing an average target of $18.75, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.43% increase from the previous average price target of $18.67.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Douglas Emmett by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Announces Hold $16.00 - Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Raises Hold $18.00 $17.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $21.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Douglas Emmett. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Douglas Emmett compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Douglas Emmett Inc is an integrated, self-administered, and self-managed REIT. It is an owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in coastal submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The group focuses on owning, acquiring, developing, and managing a substantial market share of office properties and multifamily communities in neighborhoods with supply constraints, high-end executive housing, and key lifestyle amenities. Its properties are located in the Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Burbank, Century City, Olympic Corridor, Santa Monica, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills and Westwood submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, and in Honolulu, Hawaii. It has two business segments, the office segment and the multifamily segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Douglas Emmett faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.52% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Douglas Emmett's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Douglas Emmett's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Douglas Emmett's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, Douglas Emmett faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

