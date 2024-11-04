News & Insights

Douglas Emmett sees FY24 FFO $1.69-$1.73, consensus $1.68

November 04, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

The company said, “Based on our third quarter results and our higher expectations for fourth quarter operations we have increased our guidance for Net Income Per Common Share – Diluted to be between $0.10 and $0.14, and our FFO per fully diluted share to be between $1.69 and $1.73 per share. Our guidance does not include the impact of future property acquisitions or dispositions, stock sales or repurchases, financings, property damage insurance recoveries, impairment charges or other possible capital markets activities.”

DEI:

DEI

DEI

