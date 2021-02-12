Douglas Emmett, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

It's been a good week for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 3.8% to US$29.72. Revenues were US$892m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.28, an impressive 30% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:DEI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Douglas Emmett's six analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$897.5m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 6.6% to US$0.31. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$935.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.33 in 2021. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the minor downgrade to earnings per share expectations.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$31.23, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Douglas Emmett's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Douglas Emmett at US$35.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$28.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Douglas Emmett is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Douglas Emmett's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Douglas Emmett's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.6%, compared to a historical growth rate of 7.2% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Douglas Emmett is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$31.23, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Douglas Emmett going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Douglas Emmett (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

