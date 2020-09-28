Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DEI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.59, the dividend yield is 4.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEI was $24.59, representing a -46.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.59 and a 6.17% increase over the 52 week low of $23.16.

DEI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports DEI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.3%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DEI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.