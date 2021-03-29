Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that DEI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEI was $32.98, representing a -5.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.95 and a 44.14% increase over the 52 week low of $22.88.

DEI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). DEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports DEI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.27%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

