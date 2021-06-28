Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that DEI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.31, the dividend yield is 3.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEI was $35.31, representing a -4.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.95 and a 54.33% increase over the 52 week low of $22.88.

DEI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). DEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.19. Zacks Investment Research reports DEI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.73%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

