Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.59, the dividend yield is 2.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEI was $43.59, representing a -3.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.08 and a 33.51% increase over the 52 week low of $32.65.

DEI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). DEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports DEI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.1%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DEI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DEI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DEI as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ESML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESML with an increase of 11.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DEI at 0.69%.

