Douglas Emmett Inc Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DEI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.49, changing hands as high as $33.57 per share. Douglas Emmett Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.45 per share, with $36.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.38.

