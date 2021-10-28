Douglas Emmett (DEI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.69, changing hands as low as $32.34 per share. Douglas Emmett Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEI's low point in its 52 week range is $22.88 per share, with $36.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.