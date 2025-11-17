Douglas Emmett (DEI) Price Target Decreased by 10.75% to 15.25

The average one-year price target for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) has been revised to $15.25 / share. This is a decrease of 10.75% from the prior estimate of $17.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.47% from the latest reported closing price of $11.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Emmett. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEI is 0.14%, an increase of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 215,145K shares. The put/call ratio of DEI is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 13,005K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,031K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 6.78% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 9,162K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,151K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,039K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,526K shares , representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 46.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,972K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,716K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 85.33% over the last quarter.

