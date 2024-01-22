Douglas Emmett (DEI) Moves 5.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Douglas Emmett (DEI) shares rallied 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $14.32. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The increased optimism in the stock is attributable to the favorable fundamentals for this asset category.

This real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%. Revenues are expected to be $253.5 million, up 22% from the year-ago quarter.

While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Douglas Emmett, the consensus FFO per share estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in FFO estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DEI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Douglas Emmett is a member of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. One other stock in the same industry, Global Net Lease (GNL), finished the last trading session 1.4% higher at $8.86. GNL has returned -10% over the past month.

For Global Net Lease , the consensus FFO per share estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.40. This represents a change of -2.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Global Net Lease currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

