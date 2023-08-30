Douglas Emmett Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DEI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.89, changing hands as high as $13.95 per share. Douglas Emmett Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.085 per share, with $22.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.88.

