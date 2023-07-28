Douglas Emmett Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DEI

In trading on Friday, shares of Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.28, changing hands as high as $14.47 per share. Douglas Emmett Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DEI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.085 per share, with $23.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.32.
