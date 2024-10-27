News & Insights

Douglas Elliman board pushed for CEO’s exit amid culture concerns, WSJ says

October 27, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Howard Lorber, chief executive of Douglas Elliman (DOUG), was pushed by directors to resign after an investigation raised concerns on the board about a sexually charged work culture, The Wall Street Journal’s Katherine Clarke and Emily Glazer report, citing people familiar with the matter. Lorber, who has led the firm for two decades, stepped aside on Monday as chairman and CEO of one of the country’s biggest brokerages. In a press release, the company said he had decided to retire, the authors note. In recent weeks, Elliman’s board formed a special committee in part to examine the firm’s workplace and employee accusations of sexual assaults by two former brokers, brothers Tal and Oren Alexander, the people said.

