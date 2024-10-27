Douglas Elliman board pushed for CEO’s exit amid culture concerns, WSJ says

Howard Lorber, chief executive of Douglas Elliman (DOUG), was pushed by directors to resign after an investigation raised concerns on the board about a sexually charged work culture, The Wall Street Journal’s Katherine Clarke and Emily Glazer report, citing people familiar with the matter. Lorber, who has led the firm for two decades, stepped aside on Monday as chairman and CEO of one of the country’s biggest brokerages. In a press release, the company said he had decided to retire, the authors note. In recent weeks, Elliman’s board formed a special committee in part to examine the firm’s workplace and employee accusations of sexual assaults by two former brokers, brothers Tal and Oren Alexander, the people said.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DOUG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.