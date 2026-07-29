Douglas Dynamics to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Douglas Dynamics Inc. PLOW is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) and revenues is pegged at 93 cents and $216.8 million, respectively.



For the second quarter, the consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings has moved down 40 cents over the past 30 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply a decline of 18.4% from the year-ago reported numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW's quarterly revenues implies a year-over-year rise of 11.6%. The company's earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 64.38%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Quote

Q1 Highlights

Douglas Dynamics delivered adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, which increased 75% year over year and came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. Revenues of $138 million rose 20% from the year-ago quarter and topped the consensus mark of $137 million.

Things to Note

The outlook for Douglas Dynamics’ commercial operations remains challenging, with limited visibility due to macroeconomic uncertainty and softer demand across certain end markets. The company continues to experience weakness in its final-mile business within the Dejana segment, which accounts for less than 5% of Dejana's operations. The market has yet to show signs of a meaningful recovery.



While Douglas Dynamics expects its Work Truck Solutions segment to maintain low double-digit margins, it does not anticipate achieving its long-term target of margins in the low teens during 2026.



Additionally, the company expects capital expenditures to increase year over year in 2026, following the higher spending seen in the first quarter, as it continues to invest in growth opportunities. Although the investments are intended to improve long-term efficiency, they could impact near-term free cash flow.



Challenges in commercial operations and rising capital spending are likely to have impacted Douglas Dynamics' second-quarter performance.



Let’s have a look at the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW’s segmental performance.



For the second quarter of 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Work Truck Attachments segment revenues is pegged at $143 million, suggesting a 32.4% year-over-year increase. For the Work Truck Solutions segment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $93 million, indicating an 8% year-over-year increase.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Douglas Dynamics for the quarter to be reported, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: PLOW has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few players from the auto space that, per our model, have the correct ingredients to post an earnings beat this time.



Cummins Inc. CMI is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $7.33 per share and $9.33 billion.



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 7. The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.53% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 79 cents per share and $510.5 million.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.