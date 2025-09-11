Is Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Douglas Dynamics is one of 96 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Douglas Dynamics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, PLOW has moved about 37.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 6.4% on average. This shows that Douglas Dynamics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is QuantumScape Corporation (QS). The stock is up 60.9% year-to-date.

For QuantumScape Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Douglas Dynamics is a member of the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.4% so far this year, so PLOW is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, QuantumScape Corporation belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 50-stock industry is currently ranked #81. The industry has moved +10.9% year to date.

Douglas Dynamics and QuantumScape Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

