Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (Symbol: PLOW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.25, changing hands as low as $43.76 per share. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 13% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLOW's low point in its 52 week range is $35.06 per share, with $56.8896 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.34.

