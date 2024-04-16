Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Price Target Decreased by 10.38% to 32.30

The average one-year price target for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) has been revised to 32.30 / share. This is an decrease of 10.38% from the prior estimate of 36.04 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 40.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.37% from the latest reported closing price of 21.77 / share.

Douglas Dynamics Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 26, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.18 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 18, 2024 received the payment on March 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $21.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.22%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 5.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 3.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Dynamics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLOW is 0.12%, a decrease of 20.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 29,014K shares. The put/call ratio of PLOW is 8.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,371K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,192K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,880K shares, representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 0.12% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,944K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,920K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 13.80% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,514K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing an increase of 22.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Douglas Dynamics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America's premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 70 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.