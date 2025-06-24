Is Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Douglas Dynamics is one of 102 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Douglas Dynamics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW's full-year earnings has moved 16.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PLOW has returned 22.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -11% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Douglas Dynamics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Ferrari (RACE) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.5%.

In Ferrari's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Douglas Dynamics belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.1% so far this year, so PLOW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ferrari belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 52-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved -0.3% year to date.

Douglas Dynamics and Ferrari could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

