Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PLOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PLOW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.97, the dividend yield is 2.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLOW was $37.97, representing a -33.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.89 and a 57.42% increase over the 52 week low of $24.12.

PLOW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). PLOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.96. Zacks Investment Research reports PLOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -59.31%, compared to an industry average of -14.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PLOW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PLOW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 28.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PLOW at 3.07%.

