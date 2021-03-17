Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PLOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.79% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLOW was $49.87, representing a -3.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.44 and a 106.76% increase over the 52 week low of $24.12.

PLOW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). PLOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.82. Zacks Investment Research reports PLOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.29%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PLOW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

