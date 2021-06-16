Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PLOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.79% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.56, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLOW was $42.56, representing a -17.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.44 and a 35.67% increase over the 52 week low of $31.37.

PLOW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). PLOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.35. Zacks Investment Research reports PLOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.29%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PLOW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

