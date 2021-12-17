Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PLOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PLOW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.91, the dividend yield is 3.01%.
The previous trading day's last sale of PLOW was $37.91, representing a -26.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.44 and a 8.35% increase over the 52 week low of $34.99.
PLOW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). PLOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports PLOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.02%, compared to an industry average of 18.8%.
