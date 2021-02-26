Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$53.33

Investors in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.2% to close at US$48.25 following the release of its annual results. Revenues of US$480m beat expectations by a respectable 2.4%, although statutory losses per share increased. Douglas Dynamics lost US$3.81, which was 149% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Douglas Dynamics after the latest results. NYSE:PLOW Earnings and Revenue Growth February 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Douglas Dynamics from three analysts is for revenues of US$530.2m in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Douglas Dynamics is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.63 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$515.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.71 in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Douglas Dynamics after the latest results; whilethe analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a minor downgrade to per-share earnings expectations.

Curiously, the consensus price target rose 10% to US$53.33. We can only conclude that the forecast revenue growth is expected to offset the impact of the expected fall in earnings. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Douglas Dynamics analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$45.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Douglas Dynamics is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Douglas Dynamics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 10% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.9%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Douglas Dynamics is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Douglas Dynamics. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Douglas Dynamics analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Douglas Dynamics (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.