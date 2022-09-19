Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Looks Just Right

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23.1x Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Douglas Dynamics could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price. NYSE:PLOW Price Based on Past Earnings September 19th 2022 Keen to find out how analysts think Douglas Dynamics' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Douglas Dynamics' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 31%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 41% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 45% as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.4%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Douglas Dynamics' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Douglas Dynamics' P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Douglas Dynamics maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Douglas Dynamics (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Douglas Dynamics. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

