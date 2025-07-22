Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Schedules Q2 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Douglas Dynamics will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 4, followed by a conference call on August 5.

Quiver AI Summary

Douglas Dynamics, Inc., a leading manufacturer of work truck attachments and equipment, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after the market closes on August 4, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for August 5, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, featuring President and CEO Mark Van Genderen and Executive Vice President and CFO Sarah Lauber. The call will be available via live stream on the company's website or by phone for those who wish to join. Douglas Dynamics, which has over 75 years of experience in the industry, focuses on innovative products that enhance efficiency and profitability for commercial applications, with offerings categorized into Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions.

Potential Positives

Douglas Dynamics is committed to transparency by announcing a scheduled release of their financial results, providing clear communication to investors.

The upcoming conference call with the CEO and CFO indicates the company's readiness to engage with shareholders, fostering investor confidence.

With over 75 years in the industry, Douglas Dynamics emphasizes its experience and commitment to innovation, which can enhance customer loyalty and attract new business.

The mention of their proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS) showcases the company's focus on continuous improvement and quality, aligning with shareholder value enhancement.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Douglas Dynamics release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Douglas Dynamics will release its Q2 2025 financial results after market close on August 4, 2025.

What time is the Douglas Dynamics conference call?

The conference call will be held on August 5, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing (833) 634-5024 domestically or (412) 902-4205 internationally.

Will the conference call be available online?

Yes, the conference call will be simulcast live on Douglas Dynamics' website at www.douglasdynamics.com.

What products does Douglas Dynamics manufacture?

Douglas Dynamics manufactures work truck attachments and equipment, including brands like FISHER®, SNOWEX®, and WESTERN®.

$PLOW Insider Trading Activity

$PLOW insiders have traded $PLOW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES L JANIK sold 15,650 shares for an estimated $454,037

JON J SISULAK (Controller) sold 837 shares for an estimated $21,602

$PLOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $PLOW stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLOW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 07/22/2025

Full Release



MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after market close on Monday, August 4, 2025.





A conference call will be held to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Mark Van Genderen, President and Chief Executive Officer and Sarah Lauber, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.





The conference call will be simulcast live on the Company’s website at:



www.douglasdynamics.com



. Alternatively, please dial (833) 634-5024 domestically, or (412) 902-4205 internationally to join the call.









About Douglas Dynamics









Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.







CONTACT







Douglas Dynamics, Inc.





Nathan Elwell





Vice President of Investor Relations





847-530-0249







investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com





