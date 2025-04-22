Douglas Dynamics, Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 5, 2025

Douglas Dynamics will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, with a conference call on May 6.

Potential Positives

The upcoming release of financial results for Q1 2025 creates transparency and opportunity for investors to assess the company's performance and outlook.

The scheduled conference call, featuring key executives, provides a platform for direct communication with investors, enhancing stakeholder engagement and trust.

Douglas Dynamics’ long-standing reputation as a premier manufacturer and upfitter reinforces its industry leadership and could positively influence investor confidence.

The commitment to continuous improvement through the Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS) indicates a focus on quality and efficiency, which can attract potential customers and investors alike.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming financial results release indicates that the company is likely experiencing heightened scrutiny, which could be indicative of previous financial challenges or investor concern.

The lack of any forward-looking guidance or positive outlook in the press release may raise concerns among investors about future performance and growth prospects.

The focus on multiple product segments without highlighting major accomplishments or innovations could suggest stagnation or a lack of significant advancements in the company's offerings.

FAQ

When will Douglas Dynamics release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Douglas Dynamics will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on May 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

How can I join the conference call for Douglas Dynamics?

You can join the conference call by dialing (833) 634-5024 domestically or (412) 902-4205 internationally.

Where can I listen to the conference call live?

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Douglas Dynamics website at www.douglasdynamics.com.

Who will host the conference call for Douglas Dynamics?

The conference call will be hosted by Mark Van Genderen and Sarah Lauber of Douglas Dynamics.

$PLOW Insider Trading Activity

$PLOW insiders have traded $PLOW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENDEREN MARK VAN (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $114,799

JON J SISULAK (Controller) sold 837 shares for an estimated $21,602

$PLOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $PLOW stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MILWAUKEE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after market close on Monday, May 5, 2025.





A conference call will be held to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Mark Van Genderen, President and Chief Executive Officer and Sarah Lauber, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.





The conference call will be simulcast live on the Company’s website at:



www.douglasdynamics.com



. Alternatively, please dial (833) 634-5024 domestically, or (412) 902-4205 internationally to join the call.









About Douglas Dynamics









Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.







CONTACT







Douglas Dynamics, Inc.





Nathan Elwell





Vice President of Investor Relations





847-530-0249







investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com





