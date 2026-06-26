Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 20.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $53.54 in the previous session. Douglas Dynamics has gained 64% since the start of the year compared to the -12.7% move for the Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the 0.1% return for the Zacks Automotive - Replacement Parts industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 4, 2026, Douglas Dynamics reported EPS of $0.36 versus consensus estimate of $0.12.

For the current fiscal year, Douglas Dynamics is expected to post earnings of $2.93 per share on $765.4 in revenues. This represents a 31.39% change in EPS on a 16.67% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.19 per share on $795 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.87% and 3.87%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Douglas Dynamics may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Douglas Dynamics has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 16.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 19.2X versus its peer group's average of 11.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Douglas Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Douglas Dynamics passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Douglas Dynamics shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

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Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.