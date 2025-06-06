Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.295 per Share for Q2 2025

Douglas Dynamics declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.295 per share, payable June 30, 2025, to stockholders.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.295 per share for the second quarter of 2025, which will be paid on June 30, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 17, 2025. As North America's leading manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, Douglas Dynamics has been innovating for over 75 years, focusing on efficiency and profitability for businesses. The company operates through two main segments: Work Truck Attachments, offering snow and ice control equipment under well-known brands like FISHER®, SNOWEX®, and WESTERN®, and Work Truck Solutions, providing up-fit solutions under the HENDERSON® and DEJANA® brands.

Potential Positives

The announcement of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.295 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This is a positive indication of the company's financial health and stability, as the declaration of a dividend typically reflects strong performance and profitability.

The company's long-standing history of over 75 years in the industry underscores its established presence and expertise, enhancing shareholder confidence.

The focus on continuous improvement through the proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS) signals the company's dedication to quality and operational excellence, potentially driving future growth.

Potential Negatives

Despite announcing a cash dividend, the amount of $0.295 per share may suggest limited growth opportunities or financial challenges, which could concern investors.



The announcement of a dividend could be interpreted as a sign that the company lacks sufficient investment opportunities for reinvesting cash back into growth initiatives, potentially affecting future performance.



There is no mention of new product launches or innovations in the press release, which may indicate stagnation in the company's growth strategy compared to competitors.

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend amount declared by Douglas Dynamics?

The quarterly cash dividend declared by Douglas Dynamics is $0.295 per share for the second quarter of 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 17, 2025.

What types of products does Douglas Dynamics manufacture?

Douglas Dynamics manufactures work truck attachments and equipment, including snow and ice control equipment and storage solutions.

Which brands are included in the Douglas Dynamics portfolio?

The portfolio includes FISHER®, SNOWEX®, WESTERN®, HENDERSON®, and DEJANA® brands, among others.

How long has Douglas Dynamics been in business?

Douglas Dynamics has been innovating and manufacturing products for over 75 years.

$PLOW Insider Trading Activity

$PLOW insiders have traded $PLOW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES L JANIK sold 15,650 shares for an estimated $454,037

JON J SISULAK (Controller) sold 837 shares for an estimated $21,602

$PLOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $PLOW stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MILWAUKEE, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that its Board of Directors approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.295 per share for the second quarter of 2025.





The declared dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025 to stockholders of record on June 17, 2025.









About Douglas









Dynamics









Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.







