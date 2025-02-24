Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Appoints Chris Bernauer as President of Work Truck Attachments

Douglas Dynamics appoints Chris Bernauer as President of Work Truck Attachments, effective February 28, 2025.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has appointed Chris Bernauer as President of Work Truck Attachments, effective February 28, 2025. With over 30 years of experience in manufacturing and leadership roles in the automotive, motorcycle, and marine industries, Bernauer is expected to drive innovation and operational excellence for the company. Previously, he was President & CEO of Temperature Systems Inc. and has held significant positions at Brunswick Corporation and Harley-Davidson. Mark Van Genderen, the former president, will now focus on his role as Chief Operating Officer. Bernauer aims to enhance Douglas Dynamics’ legacy and future growth through collaboration and commitment to quality.

The appointment of Chris Bernauer as President of Work Truck Attachments brings over 30 years of extensive experience in manufacturing, engineering, and product development, which is expected to enhance the company's capabilities.

Bernauer's proven track record of delivering strong financial and operational performance in previous leadership roles is promising for Douglas Dynamics' future growth and profitability.

The transition in leadership underscores the company's commitment to operational excellence and reinforces its strategic direction under the oversight of the COO and other executive leadership.

Bernauer's excitement about joining Douglas Dynamics signals potential for innovative developments and sustained commitment to quality and improvement in the Work Truck Attachments segment.

Chris Bernauer's appointment as President of Work Truck Attachments may raise concerns about stability and direction, as he is taking over from Mark Van Genderen, who recently transitioned to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

There is a lack of detailed information regarding the specific challenges or issues faced by the Work Truck Attachments segment, which could lead to uncertainty about the future performance of this division under new leadership.

Who is the new President of Work Truck Attachments at Douglas Dynamics?

Chris Bernauer has been appointed as the new President of Work Truck Attachments, effective February 28, 2025.

What previous roles has Chris Bernauer held?

Bernauer served as President & CEO of Temperature Systems Inc. and was President at Harris & Cypress Cay Pontoons.

What experience does Chris Bernauer bring to Douglas Dynamics?

Bernauer brings over 30 years of experience in manufacturing, engineering, product development, and sales, primarily in automotive and marine sectors.

What did Mark Van Genderen say about Bernauer's leadership?

Mark Van Genderen described Bernauer as a dynamic leader with a track record of delivering strong financial and operational performance.

What is the focus of Chris Bernauer's new role?

Bernauer will manage strategy, operations, and new product development for Work Truck Attachments at Douglas Dynamics.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced the appointment of Chris Bernauer as President of Work Truck Attachments, effective February 28, 2025.





During his career, Bernauer has gained extensive experience in manufacturing, engineering, product development, sales and marketing, and dealer engagement, primarily in the automotive, motorcycle and marine sectors. Most recently, he served as President & CEO of Temperature Systems Inc. Prior to that, he was President of Harris & Cypress Cay Pontoons, a division of Brunswick Corporation, and held a variety of roles at the Harley-Davidson Motor Company.





“Chris is a dynamic leader who has successfully led large multinational teams as well as small, entrepreneurial units, consistently delivering strong financial and operational performance,” said Mark Van Genderen, Chief Operating Officer of Douglas Dynamics. “With over 30 years of experience in the manufacturing sector, he has been instrumental in developing and launching several award-winning products, while cultivating positive and collaborative cultures that align well with our approach at Douglas Dynamics. His broad expertise and new perspectives will be invaluable as we explore our significant opportunities in the years ahead.”





Incoming President of Work Truck Attachments, Chris Bernauer, noted, “I am excited to be joining an organization with the incomparable pedigree and reputation of Douglas Dynamics. The company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and continuous improvement is second to none, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented commercial snow and ice control team to build on its remarkable legacy and create a strong future for the business.”





Based in Milwaukee and reporting to Chief Operating Officer Mark Van Genderen, Bernauer will manage all facets of Work Truck Attachments, including strategy, operations, and new product development. This appointment underscores the company’s commitment to advancing its market-leading position, achieving operational excellence, and delivering sustainable, profitable performance.





Bernauer takes over the President of Work Truck Attachments role from Mark Van Genderen, who is now focusing on his responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer of Douglas Dynamics. Serving in that role since September 2024, Van Genderen will continue to oversee both of the company’s reporting segments, while working closely with Chairman and Interim President & CEO, Jim Janik, and EVP and CFO, Sarah Lauber, to set the company’s strategic direction.







Chris Bernauer bio















From mid-2023 until recently, Bernauer served as President and CEO of Temperature Systems, Inc., a HVAC/R distribution company in Madison, Wisconsin. Prior to Temperature Systems, Bernauer was President of Harris & Cypress Cay Pontoons, a division of Brunswick Corporation, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. During his three-year tenure, he significantly improved the company’s top-line growth and profitability.





Bernauer spent a total of 18 years at the Harley-Davidson Motor Company. From 1996 to 2007 he held various roles in powertrain development and product management, ultimately serving as Platform Director for the Sportster platform. During his second tenure, from 2013 to 2020, he took on several key corporate positions, including General Manager of Dealer Development & Consulting.





In 2007, Bernauer joined the Indian Motorcycle Company as Executive Vice President, General Manager & Vice President of Sales, helping regenerate the company in a start-up situation. Chris began his career as a Manufacturing Quality Specialist at Toyota Motor Manufacturing from 1993 to 1996.





Bernauer completed a B.S, Mechanical Engineering degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and received an M.B.A from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He is currently a member of the Board of Advisors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Erdman Center for Technology and Operations.





