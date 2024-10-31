News & Insights

Douglas Dynamics’ ERP Overhaul at Dejana: Navigating Financial Reporting Risks and Delays

October 31, 2024 — 02:01 am EDT

Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Douglas Dynamics faces a business risk with the implementation of a new ERP system at its Dejana subsidiary, which may lead to delays due to resource constraints or challenges in the design and testing phases. Such delays could result in inefficiencies that compromise the accuracy and timeliness of financial statements. Until the ERP system is fully matured, the company’s internal control over financial reporting may also be adversely impacted, posing a significant risk to financial transparency and compliance.

The average PLOW stock price target is $26.00, implying 12.75% upside potential.

