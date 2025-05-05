DOUGLAS DYNAMICS Earnings Results: $PLOW Reports Quarterly Earnings

DOUGLAS DYNAMICS ($PLOW) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.06 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $115,070,000, beating estimates of $109,956,000 by $5,114,000.

DOUGLAS DYNAMICS Insider Trading Activity

DOUGLAS DYNAMICS insiders have traded $PLOW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON J SISULAK (Controller) sold 837 shares for an estimated $21,602

DOUGLAS DYNAMICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of DOUGLAS DYNAMICS stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

