Douglas chooses banks as global coordinators for planned IPO

DUESSELDORF, Sept 13 (Reuters) - German perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas, majority owned by CVC Capital Partners, has chosen Goldman Sachs GS.N, Citi C.N, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, UniCredit CRDI.MI and UBS UBSG.S as global coordinators for a planned IPO, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Reuters reported in August that the private equity house was working with advisers at Rothschild & Co to prepare the initial public offering (IPO), which could happen as early as next year.

The IPO could value Douglas at up to 7 billion euros ($7.68 billion), people close to the matter said at the time.

Douglas declined to comment.

