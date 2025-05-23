$DOUG stock is up 34% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DOUG stock has now risen 34% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $26,242,496 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DOUG:
$DOUG Insider Trading Activity
$DOUG insiders have traded $DOUG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK J JR BARTELS has made 3 purchases buying 135,000 shares for an estimated $253,682 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DOUG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $DOUG stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,619,440 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,785,436
- WHETSTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,512,950 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,602,274
- MOERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 786,279 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,352,399
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 572,647 shares (-58.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $984,952
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 503,712 shares (+64.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $866,384
- ISOMER PARTNERS LP removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $835,000
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 482,277 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $829,516
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $DOUG on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.