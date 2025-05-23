$DOUG stock is up 34% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DOUG stock has now risen 34% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $26,242,496 of trading volume.

$DOUG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DOUG:

$DOUG insiders have traded $DOUG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J JR BARTELS has made 3 purchases buying 135,000 shares for an estimated $253,682 and 0 sales.

$DOUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $DOUG stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

