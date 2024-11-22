Doug Casey: Gold to Go Much Higher; "Very Bullish" on Uranium, Oil/Gas, Coal Stocks

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Doug Casey of InternationalMan.com and the podcast Doug Casey's Take outlined his thoughts on the future of the US as Donald Trump gears up for his second presidential term.

He also discussed what he is — and isn't — doing with his money right now.

"Stay out of stocks, with a few exceptions here and there — there are always exceptions. Stay out of all bonds, frankly. They’re a triple threat to your capital," Casey said during the interview. "I still like commodities — commodities relative to everything else are cheap. And gold isn’t particularly cheap, but it’s going a lot higher."

As the gold price moves up, he sees investors becoming more interested in gold stocks.

“The gold-mining stock market has actually been okay. Not great, but okay to me over the last three or four or five years. But I think that the world will turn, and at some point people are going to say, ‘I’ve got to have these crazy little crappy gold stocks,'" Casey explained. "And they’ll go 10 to one again like they have as a group, five times actually, since 1971, when gold was freed up — or the dollar was first devalued, I should say — by the Nixon administration."

Outside of gold, Casey remains interested in oil and gas stocks, as well as coal stocks. He also mentioned uranium as a sector that has his attention, pointing to the coming wave of artificial intelligence data centers that need power.

"You've got to gird your loins, because you don't know what kind of insanity is going to visit itself upon the world within the next few years. Even if Trump does all the right things — which he won't, absolutely not — although he's doing a lot of right things. You want to insulate yourself from what I think will be a gigantic catastrophe that we're looking at," he said. "More is better, especially when it comes to money. Especially when that money is in gold."

Watch the interview above for more from Casey on his current strategies for investing and speculating.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!



Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.