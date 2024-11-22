News & Insights

Gold

Doug Casey: Gold to Go Much Higher; "Very Bullish" on Uranium, Oil/Gas, Coal Stocks

November 22, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by Charlotte McLeod for Investing News Network ->

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Doug Casey of InternationalMan.com and the podcast Doug Casey's Take outlined his thoughts on the future of the US as Donald Trump gears up for his second presidential term.

He also discussed what he is — and isn't — doing with his money right now.

"Stay out of stocks, with a few exceptions here and there — there are always exceptions. Stay out of all bonds, frankly. They’re a triple threat to your capital," Casey said during the interview. "I still like commodities — commodities relative to everything else are cheap. And gold isn’t particularly cheap, but it’s going a lot higher."

As the gold price moves up, he sees investors becoming more interested in gold stocks.

“The gold-mining stock market has actually been okay. Not great, but okay to me over the last three or four or five years. But I think that the world will turn, and at some point people are going to say, ‘I’ve got to have these crazy little crappy gold stocks,'" Casey explained. "And they’ll go 10 to one again like they have as a group, five times actually, since 1971, when gold was freed up — or the dollar was first devalued, I should say — by the Nixon administration."

Outside of gold, Casey remains interested in oil and gas stocks, as well as coal stocks. He also mentioned uranium as a sector that has his attention, pointing to the coming wave of artificial intelligence data centers that need power.

"You've got to gird your loins, because you don't know what kind of insanity is going to visit itself upon the world within the next few years. Even if Trump does all the right things — which he won't, absolutely not — although he's doing a lot of right things. You want to insulate yourself from what I think will be a gigantic catastrophe that we're looking at," he said. "More is better, especially when it comes to money. Especially when that money is in gold."

Watch the interview above for more from Casey on his current strategies for investing and speculating.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

GoldCommoditiesEnergy
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.