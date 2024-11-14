News & Insights

Stocks

Doubleview Secures $4M for BC Exploration Projects

November 14, 2024 — 01:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Doubleview Capital (TSE:DBG) has released an update.

Doubleview Gold Corp has successfully closed a private placement, raising over $4 million to fund exploration efforts at its Hat and Red Spring projects in British Columbia. The funds will support drilling and geological work, crucial for advancing these polymetallic resource projects. This initiative reflects Doubleview’s commitment to expanding its presence in the critical minerals sector.

For further insights into TSE:DBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.