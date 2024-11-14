Doubleview Secures $4M for BC Exploration Projects

Doubleview Capital (TSE:DBG) has released an update.

Doubleview Gold Corp has successfully closed a private placement, raising over $4 million to fund exploration efforts at its Hat and Red Spring projects in British Columbia. The funds will support drilling and geological work, crucial for advancing these polymetallic resource projects. This initiative reflects Doubleview’s commitment to expanding its presence in the critical minerals sector.

