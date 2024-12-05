Doubleview Gold Corp. Prepares for Annual Meeting

Doubleview Capital (TSE:DBG) has released an update.
Doubleview Gold Corp. is addressing potential disruptions caused by a postal strike in delivering materials for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting on December 18, 2024. To ensure participation, the company has made meeting materials available online, urging shareholders to vote electronically before the deadline. Doubleview Gold Corp. continues its focus on mineral exploration in North America, prioritizing shareholder value through advanced exploration techniques.
