Doubleview Gold Boosts Exploration Funds

Doubleview Capital (TSE:DBG) has released an update.
Doubleview Gold Corp. has successfully closed a private placement, raising $76,000 to support its exploration projects in British Columbia, particularly the Hat Project. This funding will aid in drilling, geological advisory, and other development activities, enhancing the company’s mineral exploration ventures.
